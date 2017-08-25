Evacuees make their way to CTX

Several evacuees from the Texas Coast are making their way to Central Texas, filling up some of the hotels in the Waco area.

Home2Suites by Hilton in Waco was booked for the weekend as 25 rooms were being used by evacuees.

Quality Inn & Suites off New Road had one room available before 5 p.m.

Some evacuees are still on their way to Waco. One of them tells News Channel 25, three gas stations in the Richmond area were without gas.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.