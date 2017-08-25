Evacuees from Texas Coast make their way to CTX

Several evacuees from the Texas Coast who are affected by Hurricane Harvey are making their way to Central Texas, filling up some of the hotels in the Waco area.

Home2Suites by Hilton in Waco was booked for the weekend as 25 rooms were being used by evacuees.

Director of Sales Carlena Lesso said the hotel has been receiving calls since Thursday morning and evacuees have been arriving since early Friday morning.

"Definitely not surprised. This is to be expected.We were preparing for this. We had to up our staff for the weekend too to make sure everyone is accommodated," Lesso said.

Darla Honea who lives on North Padre Island left that area at 10 p.m. last night and arrived to that hotel around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

"We were so gracious, they still had a room. We were able to take our pets because we have three dogs and we were not going to leave them behind," Honea said.

On Friday afternoon, Amy Cole, her daughter and her granddaughter were making their way to Waco from a town near Houston.

"We saw a lot of businesses in Wharton that were boarding up and that was a huge reality check that it is not safe to stay," Cole said.

She said it was also important to evacuate because her daughter is eight months pregnant and they need to be near a hospital.

On her way to Central Texas, Cole encountered three stations in the Richmond area didn't have gas.

"I know a lot of people in the coast are asked to evacuate and the gas stations don't have time to prepare for this," Cole said.

She and her family arrived in Waco around 6 p.m.

The majority of guests at other hotels like Quality Inn & Suites in Waco and the Sleep Inn & Suites in Hewitt were evacuees who were in the path of the hurricane.

Travis Grantland who is planning on staying with his family at the Quality Inn for three days drove from Victoria.

"Probably [what made me] the most nervous, the uncertainty, not knowing and not knowing what it will be like when I get back. Will the house be there?" Grantland said.

