Baylor Track & Field's Ford & Smith Promoted to Associate Head Coaches

Baylor track & field head coach Todd Harbour announced Friday that assistants Michael Ford and Stacey Smith have been promoted to associate head coaches. Ford is entering his 18th season while Smith is beginning her 16th season with the Bears.

“Mike and Stacey have been such an integral part of our staff here for almost 20 years,” Harbour said. “This is a well-deserved promotion for both as they continue to be a blessing to our student athletes.”

Alongside Harbour, Ford and Smith have help guide the women’s track & field program to seven top-20 finishes at nationals, while the men have been top-20 12 times.

Both coaches were also integral in the program’s first Big 12 women’s track & field indoor title while also coaching student-athletes to a combined 29 all-conference accolades last season.

Ford has mentored multiple All-Americans in over a decade coaching at his alma mater, most recently two-time NCAA champion Trayvon Bromell and five-time All-American hurdler Tiffani McReynolds.

Prior to his latest pupils, Ford guided Tiffany Townsend to the most All-America honors in program history. During her career, Townsend racked up a BU record 17 All-America honors.

Ford has also been named the Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year on two occasions (2005, '06) as well as the South Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year twice (2009, '14) by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

In 15 seasons of coaching at her alma mater, Smith has been able to translate her personal collegiate success into success for the student-athletes she has mentored. She has coached 16 All-Americans during her time, including 12 on the women's side and four on the men's, along with nine Big 12 champions.

One of the highlights of Smith's coaching career came in 2014 as she guided sophomore Felix Obi to the NCAA Indoor triple jump title. Just two weeks earlier, Smith aided Obi in becoming just the fourth Baylor male athlete to win a Big 12 indoor title in back-to-back seasons as he repeated as triple jump conference champion.