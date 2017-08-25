Baylor Soccer Reschedules, Relocates HBU Match

Baylor soccer’s match with the Houston Baptist Huskies, originally scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27 in Houston, has now been rescheduled and relocated to be played on Monday, Aug. 28, in Waco at Betty Lou Mays Field.

As Hurricane Harvey has shown threat of torrential rainfall and dangerous conditions along the entire Texas Gulf Coast, the respective head coaches have agreed on the makeup date further inland in Waco.

The Bears are coming off a 0-0 draw in Houston on Thursday evening against the Rice Owls, moving BU to 2-0-1 on the season.