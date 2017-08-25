More than 900 Texas guardsmen mobilized for Hurricane Harvey efforts

More than 900 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guards and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Department have been activated and are stationed around the state in preparation of Hurricane Harvey.

The number of guardsmen is expected to increase to 1,700 within the next two days, according to the Texas Military Department.

“This is what we train for,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick M. Hamilton, Commander of Domestic Operations Task Force in a press release. “And we’re proud to stand beside our civilian partners, first responders and volunteers to serve the citizens of Texas.”

Several Texas Army National ground transportation teams are supporting local and state agencies in Victoria, College Station, Bastrop and other locations.

