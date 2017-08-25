How to protect your pets during Hurricane Harvey

As Hurricane Harvey is projected to hit Texas threatening residents near the Gulf Coast, Alley Cat Allies hopes for the safety of all Texas residents and animals who may be affected.

Alley Cat Allies, the national advocacy organization for cats, has put together a “disaster preparation” package for community cat caregivers, pet owners, and others involved with animals.

Alley Cat Allies’ Disaster Preparation Tips will help Texas community cat caregivers and pet owners weather the storm and keep their cats safe. Among the tips:

Make sure to have descriptions of your pets and the community cats you care for, along with photos. If you need to look for displaced cats in shelters or other rescue areas, this will help accurately identify them. Make sure all pet tags and animal microchips have up-to-date information.

Enlist a back-up caregiver who is responsible for the community cats in your absence, and network with other community cat caregivers in your area to set up a ‘buddy system.’ This will create a safety net of care for the cats. You may be able to find other cat caregivers in your area through our Feral Friends Network.

Create an emergency contact card for your pets and community cat colonies in case you are not immediately available. Include all contact information for your substitute caregiver. Carry this card in your wallet and your car, give copies to your backup caregiver, and post it somewhere visible in your home like on the refrigerator.

Make a list of local shelters and their contact information. You will need this information in case you need their help or resources.

Keep an emergency supply kit on hand and know where to find it quickly.

Finally, you can always reach out to Feral Friends Network members in your area for help in preparing community cats for a disaster or finding them after the danger has passed.

With the official Atlantic hurricane season now underway, it’s important to have a disaster readiness plan in place.

