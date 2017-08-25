Bell County Expo Center to shelter evacuees from Hurricane Harvey

The Bell County Expo Center is preparing to shelter evacuees fleeing Hurricane Harvey.

Bell County Sheriff's Office Major TJ Cruz said they will be at the Bell County Expo Center starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. Cruz is expecting the first bus of evacuees to arrive around 9 a.m.

The Expo Center will be used as a reception center to register people and assign housing locations.

The State has asked Bell County to receive evacuees from the coastal region starting Saturday morning.

