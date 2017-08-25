Bell County Expo Center no longer taking in evacuees from South Texas

The Bell County Sheriff's Office said that the Bell County Expo Center will no longer be taking evacuees from South Texas. Brazoria County could have about 3,000 evacuees, so they will now be taking them instead.

Bell County is directly responsible for Brazoria County evacuees, which resulted in the change. It is about a 4-hour bus ride to Belton from Brazoria.

Bell County still has about 500 places for evacuees from South Texas to stay.

