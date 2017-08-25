City of Killeen opens shelter for displaced residents, evacuees

In preparation of Hurricane Harvey, the city of Killeen has established shelters to house evacuees.

The city said on Friday that in anticipation of the severe weather from Hurricane Harvey, the staff is monitoring the situation. Police and fire are prepared to respond to the event and are on standby for potential flooding of roadways and waterways.

The shelter has been established at the Killeen Community Center, located at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd. The shelter will be open to residents of Killeen who might be displaced from their homes as well as evacuees that are

