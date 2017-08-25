Police urging people to not tie dogs on rope/chain during extreme weather

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
The Roman Forest Police Department said that it is against the law to keep a dog on a chain during extreme weather conditions between 10 p.m.-6 a.m. The actual law is stated below:More >>
The Roman Forest Police Department said that it is against the law to keep a dog on a chain during extreme weather conditions between 10 p.m.-6 a.m. The actual law is stated below:More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Gas prices are rising as Hurricane Harvey approaches the Texas coast, where a large portion of the U.S. oil refineries are located.More >>
Bell County will open shelters for Hurricane Harvey evacuees on Aug. 26.More >>
Bell County will open shelters for Hurricane Harvey evacuees on Aug. 26.More >>