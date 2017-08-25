Police urging people to not tie dogs on rope/chain during extreme weather

The Roman Forest Police Department said that it is against the law to keep a dog on a chain during extreme weather conditions between 10 p.m.-6 a.m.

The actual law is stated below:

HEALTH AND SAFETY CODE,

TITLE 10. HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ANIMALS,

CHAPTER 821. TREATMENT AND DISPOSITION OF ANIMALS,

SUBCHAPTER A. TREATMENT OF ANIMALS,

Sec. 821.077. UNLAWFUL RESTRAINT OF DOG. (a) An owner may not leave a dog outside and unattended by use of a restraint that unreasonably limits the dog's movement:

(1) between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.;

(2) within 500 feet of the premises of a school; or

(3) in the case of extreme weather conditions, including conditions in which:

(A) the actual or effective outdoor temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit;

(B) a heat advisory has been issued by a local or state authority or jurisdiction; or

(C) a hurricane, tropical storm, or tornado warning has been issued for the jurisdiction by the National Weather Service.

(b) In this section, a restraint unreasonably limits a dog's movement if the restraint:

(1) uses a collar that is pinch-type, prong-type, or choke-type or that is not properly fitted to the dog;

(2) is a length shorter than the greater of:

(A) five times the length of the dog, as measured from the tip of the dog's nose to the base of the dog's tail; or

(B) 10 feet;

(3) is in an unsafe condition; or

(4) causes injury to the dog.

Added by Acts 2007, 80th Leg.R.S., Ch. 674 (H.B. 1411), Sec. 1, eff. September 1, 2007.

Link to the full law section is here.

