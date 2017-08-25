Traffic alert: Single car crash blocking lanes on I-35, expect delays

TxDOT said a crash on northbound of I-35 at Lely Dr, south of Troy is causing delays.

A single-car crash is blocking right lane between FM 1237/Pendleton Rd (exit 306) and Troy.

Stacking up is now down to Nugent Ave. in Temple (exit 302).

Estimated back up is of 2-4 miles.

No estimate time on clearing.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.