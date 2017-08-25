Sam's Club waiving its membership to support community prepare for Hurricane Harvey

Sam's Club is waiving its membership requirement to help the community prepare for Harvey.

Sam's is also stocking its shelves with emergency necessities such as water, batteries and grocery basics.

The waiving of the required memberships will begin Aug. 25.

The Sam's in College Station located at 1405 Earl Rudder Freeway S will be the only Sam's waiving the membership requirement in Central Texas.

