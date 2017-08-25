Blood donations needed for impacts of Hurricane Harvey

Scott and White Blood Center in Temple is asking for people to donate blood, in order to address any urgent needs related to impacts from the hurricane's landfall.

As the situation evolves, Scott and White Blood Center may extend hours for our donation center today or potentially tomorrow, Aug. 26.

They are asking members of the community to call our blood center today at 254-724-2430 or 254-724-2431 to make an appointment which helps our center expedite the donation process.

