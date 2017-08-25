Man in serious condition after shooting in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man in serious condition after shooting in Killeen

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

A 32-year-old man is in serious condition after being shot in the back inside a home in Killeen. 

Killeen police said they got a call at 4:40 a.m. about the shooting that happened in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.

There were three adults and five children inside the home, police said. 

There are no suspects at this time. The criminal investigation division is taking over the investigation. 

