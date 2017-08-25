Man dead after being shot in the back in Killeen identified

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
TxDOT said a crash on northbound of I-35 at Lely Dr, south of Troy is causing delays.More >>
TxDOT said a crash on northbound of I-35 at Lely Dr, south of Troy is causing delays.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
A court will rule Friday in a bribery case against the billionaire heir to the Samsung empire that fed public anger leading to the ouster of Park Geun-hye as South Korea's president.More >>
The Waco Police Department said they are looking for a suspect that robbed two stores in Waco.More >>
The Waco Police Department said they are looking for a suspect that robbed two stores in Waco.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>