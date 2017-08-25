Man dead after being shot in the back in Killeen identified

A 34-year-old man had died after being shot in the back inside a home in Killeen.

The victim has been identified as Glenroy Joseph Smith Jr. and was pronounced dead by a Justice of the Peace.

The Killeen Police Department said they got a call at 4:40 a.m. about the shooting that happened in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.

The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown vehicle drove by the residence and fired several shots into the home, striking the victim.

Family members immediately called 911 advising them the victim had been shot.

There were three adults and five children inside the home, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police confirmed.

An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

There are no suspects at this time. Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation.

