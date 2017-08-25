Man dead after being shot in the back in Killeen

A 32-year-old man had died after being shot in the back inside a home in Killeen.

Killeen police said they got a call at 4:40 a.m. about the shooting that happened in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.

There were three adults and five children inside the home, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police confirmed.

There are no suspects at this time. Killeen Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division has taken over the investigation.

