Community addresses racism, hope to create change

Residents in Waco are trying to address racism in the community.

Members of the public gathered for the Gathering for Racial Unity event at the First Presbyterian Church Thursday.

There were speakers from both the local Republic and Democratic parties along with the heads of churches of several religions.

Event organizers say it's important for the community to have tough questions.

"Some of these conversations can be awkward or inflammatory and very difficult to have and so having people from across the board sit down together and say we are willing to work on this is really important," event organizer Berkeley Anderson said.

Organizers asked people about the racism they've experienced and plan to use that information to help create change.

