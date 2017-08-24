Nature center closes due to declining membership, funding

A nature center in Bell County is closing due to declining membership, according to a Facebook post on the center's page.

The Miller Springs Alliance announced Thursday that it surrendered its lease of 24 years from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The 260-acre property located on 1473 FM-2271 Highway in Belton, was recreation lands that were publicly accessible. The area will close per the Army Corps decision.

In the post, the alliance said that declining membership and funding led to the decision to surrender the lease.

"Thank you for enjoying the nature center," the center said. "It is a unique place in Central Texas and we are saddened to see the gate closed."

