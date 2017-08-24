Baylor University to remain open during Hurricane Harvey

Baylor University said they do not expect any disruption on campus during the weekend, during the effects of Hurricane Harvey.

The only program affected by the storm is Diana R. Garland School of Social Work in Houston, which will be closed tomorrow Friday, Aug. 25 and hold no student activities through Sunday, Aug. 27.

The National Weather Service predicts that Harvey will make landfall late tomorrow, Aug. 25, along the Texas coast between Port O’Connor and Matagorda Bay, about 70 miles northeast of Corpus Christi.

Campus safety officials advise against any travel to the affected areas.

