Axtell Girl Scout Troop builds buddy bench for school

AXTELL, TX (KXXV) -

Axtell Girl Scout Troop 22316 made a "Buddy Bench" for Axtell Elementary School.

The girl scouts said they wanted to make sure everyone at the school has a friend to play with. 

They painted words like "kind," "loving" and "thoughtful" on the bench.

