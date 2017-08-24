22nd annual Margarita & Salsa Festival moved indoors due to Hurricane Harvey

The 22nd Annual Margarita & Salsa Festival taking place Saturday, Aug. 26 has been moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

CEO Wes Allison stated that safety for festival-goers is the priority. “The decision to move the concert indoors to the Extraco Show Pavilion will allow us to enjoy the concert as planned despite the rainy forecast,” Allison said.

The Festival line-up for this year consists of country music singers Jon Wolfe, Randy Rogers Band and Cody Jinks. All three will take the stage on Aug. 26 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

The doors to Central Texas’ hottest party of the summer open at 6 p.m. along with the Margarita and Salsa Contests which will be held in the Extraco Coliseum.

There will be 24 different margaritas available for sampling.

Sampling cups can be purchased for $10 to all age 21 and older. And salsa sampling is free for all.

The chips for the salsa sampling have been provided by H-E-B. All the proceeds from the margarita tasting cups will go to the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo Scholarship Fund.

The first performer kicks things off at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.