Luxury homes expected to be built in Lorena

A luxury home subdivision is expected to be completed next year in Lorena.

Jose Loera, with Loera Home Builders, plans to build 260 homes on 220 acres of land off Rosenthal Parkway.

He said the 4-bedroom homes will cost $500,000 and up.

Loera said he is looking to address a demand for these type of homes.

The city of Lorena agreed to put a sewer line that will go to that property, which will cost $1.1 million.

On Thursday night, the city will sign an agreement with Loera for this infrastructure.

