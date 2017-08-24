Texas A&M College Station campus to remain open through hurricane Harvey

Texas A&M University said the campus in College Station will remain open during hurricane Harvey.

Continued move-in and other campus activities are expected to continue as scheduled.

But campus safety officials urge all travelers to the area to exercise extreme caution when traveling to the area in the coming days, especially due to flooding risks.

The National Weather Service predicts that Harvey will reach Category 3 strength before making landfall late tomorrow Aug. 25.

