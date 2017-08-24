Boil water notice for parts of Bruceville-Eddy rescinded - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Boil water notice for parts of Bruceville-Eddy rescinded

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

A boil water for parts of Bruceville-Eddy has been rescinded. 

Old Bethany Road, Friendly Oaks Neighborhood, N. Old Bruceville Road, Agnes Road, Dalrex Road, Ringo Road, Slade Road, Ranchrest Road, Box Ranch Road and Robin Road were all a part of this boil order due to conditions in the Friendly Oaks delivery system. 

