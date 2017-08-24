Boil water notice for parts of Bruceville-Eddy

Parts of Bruceville-Eddy have been put under a boil water order until further notice.

Old Bethany Road, Friendly Oaks Neighborhood, N. Old Bruceville Road, Agnes Road, Dalrex Road, Ringo Road, Slade Road, Ranchrest Road, Box Ranch Road and Robin Road are all a part of this boil order due to conditions in the Friendly Oaks delivery system.

Water used for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled prior to consumption in order to destroy all harmful bacteria.

