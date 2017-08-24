Tropical Storm Harvey continues through Texas

All eyes are Tropical Storm Harvey as it continues to dump heavy rain on South and Central Texas this morning.

As of 5:00 am Sunday, Harvey is a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is located northeast of Victoria. The outer bands are continuing to sweep across the southern half of Central Texas. Some areas near the Brazos Valley have seen over 11 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. Torrential rains are expected to continue across parts of Texas for the next several days. Although Harvey is weakening, unfortunately, the worst of the storm is yet to come for Central Texas as far as high rainfall rates are concerned.

There are still Flash Flood Watches in effect for the southern half of Central Texas through at least the beginning of the work week. Flooding will need to be monitored as the heavy rainfall bands in Houston are continuing to spin up towards Central Texas.

Tornadic activity will also be possible throughout the next day or so on the northeastern side of the storm. Our southeastern counties especially need to be aware of this threat. The severe weather threat will increase again once the sun comes up. Harvey is moving nearly stationary, which is a major issue for the southern half of Texas. If this storm does not move much over the next day, the southern half of Central Texas could also see intense flooding. We will be keeping a close watch here at News Channel 25 with our weather team working around the clock.

As of 1:30 am Sunday, Harvey is a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is located northeast of Victoria. The outer bands are continuing to sweep across the southern half of Central Texas. Some areas near the Brazos Valley have seen over 10 inches of rain in the past 24 hours. Torrential rains are expected to continue across parts of Texas for the next several days. Although Harvey is weakening, unfortunately, the worst of the storm is yet to come for Central Texas as far as high rainfall rates are concerned.

There are still Flash Flood Watches in effect for the southern half of Central Texas through at least the beginning of the work week. Flooding will need to be monitored as the heavy rainfall bands in Houston are continuing to spin up towards Central Texas.

Tornadic activity will also be possible throughout the next day or so on the northeastern side of the storm, which is why a tornado watch is in effect for our southeastern counties until early Sunday morning. Harvey is moving nearly stationary, which is a major issue for the southern half of Texas. If this storm does not move much over the next day, the southern half of Central Texas could also see intense flooding. We will be keeping a close watch here at News Channel 25 with our weather team working around the clock.

Power outages will be a definite possibility, so it will be important to stock up on supplies in case that happens.

We will continue to bring you updates around the clock from the First Alert 25 Weather Center. Make sure you have your First Alert 25 weather app handy.

Download our app for updates here:

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.