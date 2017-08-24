Hurricane Harvey downgraded to Category 2 hurricane

All eyes are Hurricane Harvey as we continue to track it after landfall as the hurricane moves slowly Northwest.

As of 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Hurricane Harvey has been downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane. Sustained winds are now at a maximum of 110 mph. The storm is moving Northwest at 6 mph.

As of 6 p.m. Friday, Harvey was a dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum wind speeds of 130 mph. The outer-most rain bands associated with Harvey are already moving over the Texas coast, and conditions will continue to go downhill as we head into the weekend.

The latest forecast track issued by the National Hurricane Center takes Harvey over the southern coast of Texas between Friday evening and early Saturday morning. Regardless of development, major impacts are expected from South Texas and inland, including parts of Central Texas.

The main concern at this point is the flooding potential associated with Harvey. Forecast models are coming into agreement about a multi-day long rainfall event, stretching into early to mid week of next week. Some areas across South Texas could see upwards of 20 to 30 inches of rain, and that’s not even including the threat of storm surge.

Farther north, rainfall totals will drop off significantly. However, Central Texas will need to keep a close eye on the forecast. Some of our southern counties, including areas from Williamson County to the Brazos Valley, could see upwards of 15 inches of rain. It will all depend on how far north Hurricane Harvey pushes inland. Is there a flood threat for Central Texas? Absolutely. And everywhere south of Central Texas will be under the gun starting tomorrow. If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.

In addition to flooding rains, severe weather and tropical storm-force winds (39-73 mph) will be possible as far north as Central Texas. Power outages will be a definite possibility, so it will be important to stock up on supplies in case that happens.

