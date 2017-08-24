Hurricane Harvey could become category 3

12:14 p.m. - Harvey is officially a hurricane with 80 mph winds, the National Hurricane Center says.

10:00 a.m.- The First Alert 25 Weather Team has been tracking the latest Tropical Storm Harvey developments over the past couple of days. On Thursday, the National Hurricane Center upgraded Harvey to Tropical Storm status. Currently, Harvey is moving north/northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

Harvey is continuing to move into warmer waters in the Gulf. Because of this, Hurricane Hunters have determined that Tropical Storm Harvey is strengthening and could become of Category 3 hurricane strength by the time it makes landfall along the Texas coast, which would constitute it as a major hurricane. Hurricane warnings, tropical storm warnings and storm surge warnings are still in effect along the coast.

While most of the models project a southeast Texas landfall late Friday into early Saturday, we need to take these latest updates with a grain of salt. If the track shifts even 25-50 miles to the north, this could become a major flooding event for Central Texas, especially the Brazos Valley, with tropical storm force winds also possible. We will know more as the models come into agreement over the next 24 hours or so.

BOTTOM LINE

There is still some uncertainty in the forecast. The forecast WILL continue to update and change over the next day or so. We just wanted to inform you of the latest track that Harvey is expected to take and how it will affect us here in Central Texas. This tropical storm is not good news for the Texas coast. It is still extremely important for Texans who live along the coast to stay weather aware and heed evacuation warnings once they are issued. Stay weather aware!

