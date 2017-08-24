Hurricane Harvey could become category 3

10:00 am- The First Alert 25 Weather Team has been tracking the latest Tropical Storm Harvey developments over the past couple of days.More >>
10:00 am- The First Alert 25 Weather Team has been tracking the latest Tropical Storm Harvey developments over the past couple of days.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
A jury selection hearing for the first Twin Peaks trial is underway in the 19th District Court of McLennan County. Christopher "Jake" Carrizal who was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity has been scheduled for a trial on Sept. 11.More >>
A jury selection hearing for the first Twin Peaks trial is underway in the 19th District Court of McLennan County. Christopher "Jake" Carrizal who was indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity has been scheduled for a trial on Sept. 11.More >>