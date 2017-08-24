Woman severely injured after hit and run

The Waco Police Department said they are investigating a hit and run incident.

On Aug. 23 at around 11:45 p.m. officers responded to a person lying in the roadway in the 1100 block of Faulkner Lane.

They discovered a woman had been hit by a car.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene of the crash prior to officers arrival.

Responding officers determined that the victim was struck by a dark colored vehicle and received multiple injuries.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, broken scapula, and multiple abrasions.

She was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest for treatment. She was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 750-7500.

