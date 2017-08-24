Doctors remind the benefits of regular eye exams

Of the ten sailors who went missing when a Navy ship collided with a tanker, one has ties to Central Texas.More >>
Of the ten sailors who went missing when a Navy ship collided with a tanker, one has ties to Central Texas.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says additional strengthening is expected and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.More >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at a high-stakes moment.More >>
President Trump's clash with his own party's Senate leader threatens to undermine Republican agenda at a high-stakes moment.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>
The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet says a body found by Malaysian forces is not one of the sailors missing after a collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker.More >>