Family of four displaced after house fire

A family has been displaced after a house fire Wednesday evening.

Temple Fire & Rescue said the call came in at 5:16 p.m. The home, located on the 1200 block of N. 17th Street, suffered extensive interior damage and is a total loss.

The American Red Cross has been contacted for assistance for the family.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

