Family of four displaced after house fire

TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

A family has been displaced after a house fire Wednesday evening. 

Temple Fire & Rescue said the call came in at 5:16 p.m. The home, located on the 1200 block of N. 17th Street, suffered extensive interior damage and is a total loss. 

The American Red Cross has been contacted for assistance for the family. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

