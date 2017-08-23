Man in custody after police chase in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department said a man is in police custody after leading police on a chase in Killeen.

Police said that officers attempted to pull over a maroon Honda at Central Expressway and W.S. Young around 5:02 p.m.

The driver refused to stop and led police on a pursuit towards Old FM 440 and Leader Rd.

He lost control of his vehicle near the 2600 block Bermuda Rd. He fled on foot and he was caught soon after.

He is now in police custody, pending charges.

