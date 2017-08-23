App adds more Waco partners to promote safe driving

SAFE2SAVE, a free app that rewards people for not texting and driving, is adding more business partners.

The Backyard Bar and Grill is the app's newest partner.

The app gives you two points for each minute you are not texting while driving.

The app launched in Waco about 6 months ago.

On Sept. 1, a new texting and driving ban goes into effect. Drivers caught texting and driving could be fined up to $200.

