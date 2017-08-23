CTX weekend- Hurricane Harvey cancellations

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas.

FRIDAY

Senior Market Day - Killeen

9 a.m. - Lions Club Senior Center

Urban Air, Jumperoo - Waco

10 a.m. - Waco

Customer Appreciation Day - Waco

11 a.m. - U-Swirl Waco

Family Luau Night - Featuring Polynesian Princess - Killeen

6 p.m. - Chick-fil-a Killeen

Live at La Fiesta - Waco

7:30 p.m. - La Fiesta Restaurant and Cantina

Sundae Drivers - Waco

8 p.m. - The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill

Harper Rye & Michael Alan Gill - Temple

8 p.m. - O'Briens Irish Pub

Pat McKey Jazz - Waco

8 p.m. - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro

Live Music by Voodoo and Moonshine Band - Killeen

9 p.m. - Joker's IceHouse Bar and Grill

POSTPONED: Waco Winery and Vineyards

The live music has been postponed until next Friday. The winery is still open and serving all guest.

SATURDAY

Margarita Salsa Festival - Waco

Extraco Events Center

Act Locally Waco End of Summer Party - Waco

6 p.m. - 712 Austin Avenue

Kari Jobe - Waco

7 p.m. - Baylor Waco Hall

Vampire Ball - Waco

7 p.m. - Connect Nightclub

Aloha From Hawaii/Replay - Waco

7 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome

37th Spirit Spectacular - Killeen

8 p.m. - Leo Buckley Stadium

10th Annual Klub Kool-Aid - Waco

8:30 p.m. - Cameron Park Zoo

CANCELED: Texas A&M Volleyball Match

Due to potential flooding concerns associated with Hurricane Harvey, the Texas State volleyball team is returning to San Marcos tonight and has canceled its previously scheduled volleyball match against Texas A&M that was slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Reed Arena.

The match will not be rescheduled. All other matches scheduled at the Texas A&M Invitational will be played as originally planned.

POSTPONED: Dedication ceremonies for Roy J. Smith Middle School and Alice W. Douse Elementary School

Roy J.Smith Middle School will be dedicated to on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Alice W. Douse Elementary School will now be Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

Killeen ISD Spirit Spectacular is rescheduled for Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Samples, Samples, Samples - Killeen

3 p.m. - Eden Cultures Cafe

Children's Theatre Celebration - Waco

3 p.m. - Alliance Bank Central Texas

Sunday Funday with Cody Newsman

3 p.m. - Lakeside Tavern

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.