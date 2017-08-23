CTX weekend- Hurricane Harvey cancellations - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

CTX weekend- Hurricane Harvey cancellations

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do this weekend?  Here are a few ideas. 

FRIDAY 

Senior Market Day - Killeen 
9 a.m. - Lions Club Senior Center 

Urban Air, Jumperoo - Waco 
10 a.m. - Waco 

Customer Appreciation Day - Waco 
11 a.m. - U-Swirl Waco 

Family Luau Night - Featuring Polynesian Princess - Killeen 
6 p.m. - Chick-fil-a Killeen 

Live at La Fiesta - Waco 
7:30 p.m. - La Fiesta Restaurant and Cantina 

Sundae Drivers - Waco 
8 p.m. - The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill 

Harper Rye & Michael Alan Gill - Temple 
8 p.m. - O'Briens Irish Pub 

Pat McKey Jazz - Waco 
8 p.m. - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro 

Live Music by Voodoo and Moonshine Band - Killeen 
9 p.m. - Joker's IceHouse Bar and Grill 

POSTPONED: Waco Winery and Vineyards

 The live music has been postponed until next Friday. The winery is still open and serving all guest. 

SATURDAY 

Margarita Salsa Festival - Waco 
Extraco Events Center 

Act Locally Waco End of Summer Party - Waco 
6 p.m. - 712 Austin Avenue 

Kari Jobe - Waco 
7 p.m. - Baylor Waco Hall 

Vampire Ball - Waco 
7 p.m. - Connect Nightclub 

Aloha From Hawaii/Replay - Waco 
7 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome 

37th Spirit Spectacular - Killeen 
8 p.m. - Leo Buckley Stadium 

10th Annual Klub Kool-Aid - Waco 
8:30 p.m. - Cameron Park Zoo 

CANCELED: Texas A&M Volleyball Match

Due to potential flooding concerns associated with Hurricane Harvey, the Texas State volleyball team is returning to San Marcos tonight and has canceled its previously scheduled volleyball match against Texas A&M that was slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Reed Arena.

The match will not be rescheduled. All other matches scheduled at the Texas A&M Invitational will be played as originally planned. 

POSTPONED: Dedication ceremonies for Roy J. Smith Middle School and Alice W. Douse Elementary School 

Roy J.Smith Middle School will be dedicated to on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Alice W. Douse Elementary School will now be Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.

Killeen ISD Spirit Spectacular is rescheduled for Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

Samples, Samples, Samples - Killeen 
3 p.m. - Eden Cultures Cafe 

Children's Theatre Celebration - Waco 
3 p.m. - Alliance Bank Central Texas 

Sunday Funday with Cody Newsman 
3 p.m. - Lakeside Tavern 

