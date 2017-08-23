CTX weekend- Hurricane Harvey cancellations

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas.
Senior Market Day - Killeen
9 a.m. - Lions Club Senior Center
Urban Air, Jumperoo - Waco
10 a.m. - Waco
Customer Appreciation Day - Waco
11 a.m. - U-Swirl Waco
Family Luau Night - Featuring Polynesian Princess - Killeen
6 p.m. - Chick-fil-a Killeen
Live at La Fiesta - Waco
7:30 p.m. - La Fiesta Restaurant and Cantina
Sundae Drivers - Waco
8 p.m. - The Backyard Bar Stage & Grill
Harper Rye & Michael Alan Gill - Temple
8 p.m. - O'Briens Irish Pub
Pat McKey Jazz - Waco
8 p.m. - Klassy Glass Wine Bar & Bistro
Live Music by Voodoo and Moonshine Band - Killeen
9 p.m. - Joker's IceHouse Bar and Grill
POSTPONED: Waco Winery and Vineyards
The live music has been postponed until next Friday. The winery is still open and serving all guest.
Margarita Salsa Festival - Waco
Extraco Events Center
Act Locally Waco End of Summer Party - Waco
6 p.m. - 712 Austin Avenue
Kari Jobe - Waco
7 p.m. - Baylor Waco Hall
Vampire Ball - Waco
7 p.m. - Connect Nightclub
Aloha From Hawaii/Replay - Waco
7 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome
37th Spirit Spectacular - Killeen
8 p.m. - Leo Buckley Stadium
10th Annual Klub Kool-Aid - Waco
8:30 p.m. - Cameron Park Zoo
CANCELED: Texas A&M Volleyball Match
Due to potential flooding concerns associated with Hurricane Harvey, the Texas State volleyball team is returning to San Marcos tonight and has canceled its previously scheduled volleyball match against Texas A&M that was slated for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Reed Arena.
The match will not be rescheduled. All other matches scheduled at the Texas A&M Invitational will be played as originally planned.
POSTPONED: Dedication ceremonies for Roy J. Smith Middle School and Alice W. Douse Elementary School
Roy J.Smith Middle School will be dedicated to on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.
Alice W. Douse Elementary School will now be Sept. 9 at 4 p.m.
Killeen ISD Spirit Spectacular is rescheduled for Sept. 9 at 8 p.m.
Samples, Samples, Samples - Killeen
3 p.m. - Eden Cultures Cafe
Children's Theatre Celebration - Waco
3 p.m. - Alliance Bank Central Texas
Sunday Funday with Cody Newsman
3 p.m. - Lakeside Tavern
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Several evacuees from the Texas Coast are making their way to Central Texas, filling up some of the hotels in the Waco area.More >>
More than 900 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guards and Texas State Guard with the Texas Military Department have been activated and are stationed around the state in preparetion of Hurricane Harvey.More >>
As Hurricane Harvey is projected to hit Texas threatening residents near the Gulf Coast, Alley Cat Allies hopes for the safety of all Texas residents and animals who may be affected.More >>
Parts of Bruceville-Eddy have been put under a boil water order until further notice.More >>
