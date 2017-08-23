Jury finds man guilty of murdering Marlin police chief

A jury has found a man guilty of murdering a Marlin police chief.

The jury found Derrick Gamble guilty of murder.

Gamble was accused of killing Darrell Allen on Nov. 1, 2015. Allen was off-duty at the time of the shooting, working as a security officer at "Laid Back Lounge II" located in Temple. Temple police said Gamble had shot Allen during an altercation between the two.

Gamble had been charged with capital murder but was found guilty of a lesser murder charge.

Gamble will be sentenced Thursday at 9 a.m.

