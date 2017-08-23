64-year-old hospitalized after being run over by a tractor

A 64-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a tractor.

Bell County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 28000 block of State Highway 95 in Holland around 2:11 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man underneath a tractor. Deputies said he was not the driver of the tractor.

The man was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with serious cuts to his stomach. His condition is unknown at this time.

