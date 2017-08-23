Baylor Scott & White & Health unveils high tech operating room - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Scott & White & Health unveils high tech operating room

(Source: Baylor Scott & White Health) (Source: Baylor Scott & White Health)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple recently opened a leading-edge biplane operating room, that has state-of-the-art treatment of neurological and cardiac conditions.

This allows doctors to be able to do two procedures at once at the same locations. 

This is the first operation room of its kind at Baylor Scott & White Health.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly