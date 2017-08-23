Powerball sales in Texas were $27,814 per minute during course of one hour

The Texas Lottery said that Powerball sales in Texas were $1,668,866 ($27,814 per minute) during 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The jackpot is being drawn for $700 Million.

The Powerball drawing is Aug. 23 at 10 p.m.

