Powerball sales in Texas were $27,814 per minute during course of one hour

The Texas Lottery said that Powerball sales in Texas were $1,668,866 ($27,814 per minute) during 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The jackpot is being drawn for $700 Million.
The Powerball drawing is Aug. 23 at 10 p.m.
READ MORE: Players hold breath as $700M Powerball jackpot drawing nears
Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for widespread condemnation of his response to the Charlottesville tragedy.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
Hillary Clinton says her "skin crawled" as Donald Trump shadowed her closely on a debate stage last October.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
U.S. officials confirm that the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.More >>
A 64-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a tractor.More >>
A 64-year-old man was airlifted to the hospital after being run over by a tractor.More >>
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple recently opened a leading-edge biplane operating room, that has state-of-the-art treatment of neurological and cardiac conditions.More >>
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple recently opened a leading-edge biplane operating room, that has state-of-the-art treatment of neurological and cardiac conditions.More >>