Trash in Waco will not picked up on Labor Day

Trash in Waco will not picked up on Labor Day

(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Solid Waste Manager Anna Dunbar said the Waco Solid Waste Office, Cobbs Recycling Center and the Waco Landfill will be closed on Labor Day Monday, Spet. 4.

In Waco, Monday's trash will be picked up on Wed. Sept. 6.

