Former Dallas Cowboys player to speak to Ft. Hood soldiers

Former Dallas Cowboys player, Herschel Walker is expected to talk to Ft. Hood soldiers.

Walker is scheduled to talk to the soldiers on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. as part of his involvement in the Patriot Support Program's Ani-Stigma Campaign.

Herschel has made 82 visits to military installations/units since partnering with Patriot Support in 2008 in order to increase suicide awareness, save lives and to reduce the stigma of seeking behavioral health.

