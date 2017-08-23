Gatesville welcome sign spray painted, police ask for public's help in finding suspect

The Centex Crime Stoppers are asking for any leads in a criminal mischief case.

The Gatesville Police Department said the incident happened on Tuesday, Aug. 15 and Aug. 16.

Police said an unknown suspect(s) spray painted the words "Krook Gang" and the initials "KF" on the welcome sign on Aug. 15. Police said the welcome sign north of Highway 36 also had the same spray painted graffiti along with explicit language.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.

