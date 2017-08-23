Baylor Soccer Shifts Schedule to Avoid Tropical Storm

Baylor soccer’s match with the Rice Owls (1-1-0) in Houston has been bumped up to Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at Holloway Field in Houston.More >>
Baylor soccer’s match with the Rice Owls (1-1-0) in Houston has been bumped up to Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at Holloway Field in Houston.More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
The network says the decision was made "as the tragic events in Charlottesville were unfolding, simply because of the coincidence of his name."More >>
These athletes include hall of famers and gold medalists in sports from football and basketball to lacrosse and track.More >>
These athletes include hall of famers and gold medalists in sports from football and basketball to lacrosse and track.More >>