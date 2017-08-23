Baylor Soccer Shifts Schedule to Avoid Tropical Storm - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Soccer Shifts Schedule to Avoid Tropical Storm

By John Elizondo, Sports
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor soccer’s match with the Rice Owls (1-1-0) in Houston has been bumped up to Thursday, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m. at Holloway Field in Houston.

With torrential downpours expected all weekend in Houston with the landfall of Tropical Depression Harvey, the respective head coaches opted to move the match time up a day to be able to safely compete.

The Bears will then return to Waco and reevaluate weather forecast and field conditions for Sunday’s match, scheduled to be played at Houston Baptist (0-2-0) at 5 p.m.

