Man sentenced to life in prison for aggravated assault

According to the McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna, Anthony Williams, a habitual offender, has been sentenced to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for the offense of aggravated assault. The incident happened on June 18, 2016.

According to his arrest affidavit, Williams attacked the victim because he was upset that she wouldn't enter into a dating relationship with him.

He approached her at the intersection of S. 10th and Ross with a large piece of wood. He then began to strike her with it.

The victim was transported to the hospital with multiple abrasions to her left arm, back and abdomen. Her left forearm was also broken during the attack.

Williams was sentenced by a jury in the 54th District Court of McLennan County.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.