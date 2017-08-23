Donate old, used mascara wands to help save the wildlife

The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge has started a campaign called "Wands for Wildlife", where the organization is asking women to donate old and used mascara wands to help save the wildlife.

The Appalachian Wildlife Refuge said that old mascara wands are used to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of wild animals. They said it work great because the bristles are close together.

To donate your wands, you will need to fill out a form, and mail the wands to P.O. Box 1211, Skyland, NC 28776.

They ask you wash your wands with soap and remove residual mascara before mailing it.

They also urge to not buy and send new wands.

If you can't send wands, you can still make online donation here.

