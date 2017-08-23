Central Texas business hosts back to school haircut drive

A Central Texas business is helping students prepare for the new school year by hosting a 25 cent back to school haircut drive.

On Aug. 22, OG’s School of Hair Design in Killeen started its fourth annual back to school community event with a mission to make sure all the kids in the area look good for their first day of school.

Queen Broussard, from Harker Heights, brought her son for the second year in a row, and now she’s encouraging other parents to do the same.

“We love it because this is where we normally come, so to get a good deal today, back to school supplies, that’s one less thing I have to worry about.," Broussard said. "The first day of school is the biggest day of the year for kids, so to go looking great only for a quarter, you can’t beat that.”

Kevin Lane, owner of OG’s School of Hair Design, created the back to school community event with the goal to help kids be fully prepared for the first day of school.

“Over the four-year period, it’s allowed us to be able to give over 1,400 haircuts to the community. And just knowing that there are a lot of unfortunate families throughout the community that just don’t have the money to do it, that’s what inspires us,” Lane said.

Lane said the money collected from the event allows kids who participate to basically receive a free haircut and leave with a bag of school supplies.

“Boys, girls, whoever it’s for anybody from pre-K to college with an ID,” Lane said.

Parents can take their children to OG’s School of Hair Design at 2501 S. W.S.Young Dr., Suite 302 from Tuesday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 207 KXXV. All rights reserved.