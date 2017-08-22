One of ten missing sailors on USS McCain has Central Texas ties

Of the ten sailors who went missing when a Navy ship collided with a tanker, one has ties to Central Texas.

KTRK, a Houston ABC affiliate, spoke with the mother of 20-year-old John "CJ" Hoagland, who is among the missing.

Cynthia Kimbal told News Channel 25 that her son Hoagland was a student at a Shoemaker High School, where he served as an executive officer with the JROTC.

Hoagland was living in Cleveland, Texas.

Kimbal, who lives in Georgia, said that Hoagland has been serving on the ship for nearly a year.

"John loves his country, he loves his family," Kimbal told KTRK.

The Navy has not identified any of the missing soldiers.

News Channel 25 has reached out to Killeen ISD for a statement and have not heard back.

Kimbal told News Channel 25 to "pray for her son."

