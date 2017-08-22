Baylor Equestrian Announces 2017-18 Schedule

Baylor equestrian released its 11-meet schedule for the 2017-18 season, announced Tuesday by first-year head coach Casie Maxwell.

“We are very excited to kick off the season,” Maxwell said. “We have a lot of returning depth on our roster, as well as a large and talented freshman class, so I am eager to see them get to work.”

The Bears start the season hosting West Texas A&M on Sept. 22 at the Willis Family Equestrian Center in Waco, the team’s lone home meet in the fall schedule.

BU then kicks off a five-meet road trip, including Big 12 meets at Oklahoma State (Oct. 7) and TCU (Nov. 3). Nonconference fall opponents will include SMU (Oct. 14) and Auburn (Oct. 21).

“Our schedule will be challenging this fall with mostly away competition, but I believe it will help us get out of our element and identify some strengths and weaknesses early in the season,” Maxwell said. “We have a great opportunity to play a lot of talented teams and each competition will help us build on our preparations for the postseason.”

In the spring, the Bears welcome Auburn (Feb. 2) and TCU (Feb. 10) to Waco to open the spring half of the schedule before trekking to the defending national champions, Texas A&M, on Feb. 24.

Baylor then will cross the country to the northeast, taking part in Delaware State’s tournament running March 2-3, pitting BU versus South Carolina and Delaware State.

The Bears close out the regular season on March 17, hosting Oklahoma State in Waco to finish off the home schedule.

For postseason, Baylor will look to defend its 2016 Big 12 Championship, trekking to Springtown, Texas, home of TCU’s equestrian team. The conference tournament will run March 30-31.

With dates still to be voted on by the National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA), Baylor will partner with the City of Waco and McLennan County to host the NCEA National Championships in Waco for the 12th-straight year.

The Bears are coming off a 12-5 season in 2016-17, winning the Big 12 Championship, but falling in the quarterfinal of the NCEA Championship to TCU.