One dead after overnight stabbing in Hillsboro

One man has died after a stabbing during an altercation over a backpack early Tuesday morning.

At 2:20 a.m., Hillsboro DPS received a call for emergency services for an unresponsive person near the corner of Walnut Street and Waco Street.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue responded to the 100 block of E. Walnut Street as police officers arrived to find the victim, 21-year-old Glendaryl Montgomery, of Hillsboro, with a single stab wound.

The victim was transported to Hill Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:40 a.m., DPS said.

While investigating, DPS said they found witnesses to the stabbing and video evidence from the surrounding businesses that lead officials to believe the victim was stabbed during an altercation over a backpack.

At about 6 a.m., a 25-year-old person of interest was detained in the 1000 block of Old Bynum Road in Hillsboro.

Texas DPS is still investigating.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.