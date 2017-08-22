Boy injured in Killeen overnight drive-by shooting

Killeen police continue to investigate an overnight drive-by shooting at Long Branch Park that sent a boy to the hospital.

Police responded to call of shots fired around shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night. They found a boy with a gunshot wound at the park.

Police said a suspect in a dark-colored vehicle fired shots and hit the boy, and then drove off. The suspect is still at large.

The boy was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Killeen police said no one else was hurt.

