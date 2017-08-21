Texas A&M police investigate after email containing bomb threat sent to several offices

Texas A&M police officers searched buildings on campus after an email containing a bomb threat was sent to several officers Monday afternoon.

TAMU police said that the threat didn't provide details such as time or place, deeming the credibility of the threat as low.

Officers conducted a campus-wide screening of building exteriors, gathering spaces, student residences, etc. Nothing was found.

Police asked anyone who sees any suspicious activity to contact University Police at 979-845-2345.

Classes for the fall begin on Aug. 28.

